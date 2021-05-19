0 comments

Zelda & Loftwing Amiibo launching with The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

by on May 19, 2021
The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword amiibo
 

Nintendo has announced the release of an Amiibo figure depicting Zelda and her trusty blue Loftwing, alongside the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.  The game and Amiibo will be released on July 16, 2021.

You can see all the details in The Zelda & Loftwing amiibo trailer here:

Every legend has an origin, and soon players can follow the earliest tale in The Legend of Zelda timeline when The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD launches on Nintendo Switch. The HD version of this classic adventure features enhanced performance, smoother motion controls, and newly-added button controls.

Nintendo is also releasing a new set of Joy-Con controllers themed after the Master Sword and Hylian Shield.  The Zelda & Loftwing amiibo can be used at any time while exploring the overworld or dungeons to create a checkpoint and return to the sky.  Players can return to a previously created checkpoint by tapping the Amiibo.  This function can be used either while in the sky or visiting one the many floating islands.

The Zelda & Loftwing amiibo figure will be released on July 16 alongside The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.

