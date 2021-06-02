2K and Gearbox announce new game Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

2K and Gearbox has announced a brand-new fantasy-filled adventure game called Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. When released, it’ll come to Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Xbox One, PS4, and PC in early 2022. The game will feature high-powered weaponry and chaotic fantasy that sees a return to the looter shooter genre. In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, players can create and customise their own multiclass hero. It’s set to feature crazy monsters and treasure-filled dungeons. Furthermore, players will have to stop an evil and despotic Dragon Lord.

It’s a fully fledged standalone experience with a rich-story driven co-op campaign for up to four players. However, Tiny Tina changes the rules of the game on the fly, providing a unique and exciting experience.

“Wonderlands is a culmination of over a decade of on-and-off development at Gearbox Software towards a Role-Playing Shooter set in a fantasy universe,” said Gearbox Entertainment Founder and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Executive Producer Randy Pitchford. “For me, bringing actual Borderlands® guns to fight dragons, skeletons, goblins, and more in an original fantasy world imagined by the galaxy’s deadliest thirteen-year-old, Tiny Tina, as a new, full-featured AAA video game is a dream come true.”

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: All-star cast

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands features an all-star cast, such as Andy Samberg playing headstrong captain Valentine; Wanda Syskes as rule-obsessed robot Frette; Will Arnett as the Dragon Lord; and Ashly Burch as the titular Tiny Tina. Players will get to meet a cast of loveable misfits, such as a lute-wielding Barbarian and a Fairy Punchfather.

“Between the development talent at Gearbox and the undeniable star power of the cast, we couldn’t be more excited about this game,” said David Ismailer, President at 2K. “We’re always searching for compelling ideas and ways to build upon the strength of our existing IP, so we’re thrilled to help bring a passionate team of creatives together with a world and character that will surely resonate not only with our longtime fans but with new audiences as well.”