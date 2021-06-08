Pre-order opens for VIVE Focus 3

HTC VIVE has announced that pre-orders for the new Vive Focus 3 will open on June 10, 2021, in Europe. The Vive Focus 3 is a new All-In-One device designed to be the ultimate solution for business VR. It combines outstanding visuals with a smart ergonomic design, superior audio, and next-level inside-out tracking and controllers.

VIVE Focus 3 has a 5K resolution with class-leading dual 2.5K displays and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. It also features an ultra-wide 120-degree field of view, for exceptional immersion. The fast-switching display panel uses real RGB subpixels, eliminating the screen door effect. The new visuals mean fine details like writing and overall fidelity are clearer. This allows for software design and user interaction to be more natural.

Superior comfort

The headset is designed to deliver superior comfort, with a new strap design, balanced weight distribution, and an intelligently designed curved battery pack that is swappable. The battery pack can be changed in seconds, allowing you to keep going on a non-stop day. Quick charge gives you 50% battery from just 30 minutes of charging. In addition, an L.E.D indicator lets you know how much power you have left.

Durable and lightweight, the magnesium alloy frame is 20% lighter and 500% stronger than traditional plastics. VIVE Focus 3 has a wide range and fine-adjustable Inter-Pupillary Distance range, as well as a quick-release button and easily removable magnetic front and rear face gaskets – so it’s quick and effortless to swap in replacements or clean them – especially important on days when there are lots of different users.

True-to-life audio

VIVE Focus 3 has new open-back speakers featuring a pair of dual drivers, delivering immersive and true-to-life audio. They are contact-free which means users can still maintain environmental awareness while staying immersed in VR. For peace of mind in VR meetings, a special audio privacy setting dramatically reduces the risk of sound being overheard by people nearby.

In addition, the headset uses an AI-powered inside-out tracking algorithm for precise tracking, with privacy at the forefront as all tracking data is stored in an encrypted format on the headset. Hand tracking support will be released in the future.

VIVE Focus 3 is powered by the premium-quality Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Platform which unlocks staggering performance improvements including twice the CPU and GPU performance and 11x the AI processing compared to its predecessor which powers the original VIVE Focus.

The powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Platform is combined with a copper heat pipe and cooling fan so that it’s always cool under pressure.

The VIVE Focus 3 is available to pre-order from June 10, 2021, here.