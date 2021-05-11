HTC VIVE announce launch of two new VR Headsets

HTC VIVE has announced the launch of two new VR headsets today at VIVECON 2021, HTC’s global VR conference. The two new Headsets bring 5K resolution and a 120-degree field of view as standard.

The first headset, the VIVE Pro 2 is designed for gaming and creating with an experience that is sharp, precise, and immersive. The second headset, the VIVE Focus 3 is a business model, aiming to shape a new era for business VR that is powerful and versatile.

Graham Wheeler, HTC VIVE EMEA General Manager had this to say:

“At VIVECON we redefined premium VR for both businesses and consumers, with stunning 5K resolution and 120 degree field of view setting a new benchmark for PC VR and All-in-One headsets. VIVE Pro 2 delivers an amazing immersive experience, with beautifully fluid visuals, comfort, and precise tracking, for when every pixel and polygon counts.”

VIVE Pro 2

A 5K resolution display delivers 2.5K to each eye, coupled with a fluid 120 Hz refresh rate, and fast-switching panel with real RGB sub-pixels, for crystal clear and super smooth animations. Field of view increases to 120 degrees thanks to VIVE Pro 2’s new bespoke dual stacked-lens design. These advances are aimed at providing a more natural and immersive experience.

HTC VIVE also worked closely with NVIDIA and AMD to optimise Display Stream Compression. Display Stream Compression ensures maximum visual quality and is also backwards compatible with DisplayPort 1.2. This means even graphics cards that supported VIVE Pro should see a benefit with VIVE Pro 2.

VIVE Pro 2 has fine-adjustable inter-pupillary distance (IPD), evenly distributed weight balance, adjustable head strap, and a quick-adjustable sizing dial. Perfect for finding your personal preferences, and also sharing the experience with others. VIVE Pro 2 has 3D spatial sound with Hi-Res Audio Certified headphones, and supports third party headphones.

All VIVE SteamVR ecosystem accessories will work with VIVE Pro 2. This includes VIVE Trackers of any generation, the new VIVE Facial Tracker, and more. The VIVE Pro 2 will slot into an existing SteamVR setup.

For upgraders, VIVE Pro 2 in the headset-only version is available for pre-order from 6pm BST on May 11, 2021. The full-kit VIVE Pro 2, which includes Base Station 2.0 and VIVE Controllers, is available from August 4, 2021.

VIVE Focus 3

VIVE Focus 3 has 5K resolution with class-leading dual 2.5K displays and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. It also features an ultra-wide 120-degree field of view, for exceptional immersion. The fast-switching display panel uses real RGB subpixels, eliminating the screen door effect. The new visuals mean fine details like writing and overall fidelity are clearer, allowing for software design and user interaction to be more natural.

The headset is designed to deliver superior comfort, with a new strap design, balanced weight distribution, and an intelligently designed curved battery pack which is swappable. The battery pack can be changed in seconds, allowing you to keep going on a non-stop day. Quick charge gives you 50% battery from just 30 minutes of charging. In addition, an L.E.D indicator lets you know how much power you have left.

Durable and lightweight, the magnesium alloy frame is 20% lighter and 500% stronger than traditional plastics. VIVE Focus 3 has a wide range and fine-adjustable Inter Pupillary Distance range, as well as a quick-release button and easily removable magnetic front and rear face gaskets – so it’s quick and effortless to swap in replacements or clean them – especially important on days when there are lots of different users.

VIVE Focus 3 has new open-back speakers featuring a pair of dual drivers, delivering immersive and true-to-life audio. They are contact-free which means users can still maintain environmental awareness while staying immersed in VR. For peace of mind in VR meetings, a special audio privacy setting dramatically reduces the risk of sound being overheard by people nearby.

In addition, the headset uses an AI powered inside-out tracking algorithm for precise tracking, with privacy at the forefront as all tracking data is stored in an encrypted format on the headset. Hand tracking support will be released in the future.

VIVE Focus 3 will be on sale June 24, 2021.