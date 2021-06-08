Renowned blacksmith makes Nokvroz’s Glowing Sword from ESO Blackwood in real life

Renowned blacksmith Alec Steele has published a video on his official YouTube channel today where he has built Nokvroz’s Glowing Sword from ESO Blackwood in real life. Alec is a 21-year old blacksmith from Norfolk, UK. Now living in Montana, USA, he makes loads of cool weapons, such as knives, swords, and axes. You can check out the amazing video below.

