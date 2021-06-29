Sky: Children of The Light now available on Nintendo Switch

Thatgamecompany, the studio that created the critically acclaimed games Journey and Flower, announced today that Sky: Children of the Light is now available on the Nintendo Switch in Europe. The game was originally launched in July 2019 on iOS and in April 2020 on Android. It’s now free-to-play on Nintendo Switch. Sky will also provide cross-play capabilities for fans to experience the game between mobile and console versions. The Nintendo Switch port will include a free main story arc and offer up the ability for eight players to explore and play socially at any one time.

Players arrive in Sky as a child of light to unravel the mysteries of the desolate kingdom. You are tasked to return the fallen stars back to their constellations. Explore seven dreamlike realms with like-minded friends, where you can fly, hold hands and collaborate together around the world. Compassion, friendship, and altruism are central elements of Sky, and the game’s innovative experience has drawn both critical acclaim and awards.

You can watch the Sky: Children of the Light trailer for Nintendo Switch here:

Sky: Children of the Light is available to download on the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch. Also available on App Store for compatible Apple devices and on Google Play for Android devices.