The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced is out now

Bethesda has now released The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced, available on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. If players already own TESO on Xbox or PS4, they will gain access to next-gen for free.

There’re plenty of features to look forward to with the release, including:

Next-Gen Performance: 60fps whilst in Performance Mode, or 4K and 30fps in Fidelity Mode on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Players with an Xbox Series S will get 1440p @ 30fps.

60fps whilst in Performance Mode, or 4K and 30fps in Fidelity Mode on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Players with an Xbox Series S will get 1440p @ 30fps. Increased Draw Distance: ESO’s draw distance has nearly been doubled, allowing players to see more of Tamriel.

ESO’s draw distance has nearly been doubled, allowing players to see more of Tamriel. Improved Loading Times : Load times have almost been cut by half on average, which is a big plus for fans used to waiting long times.

: Load times have almost been cut by half on average, which is a big plus for fans used to waiting long times. Enhanced Textures & Antialiasing: Shadows are now sharper, creating a more precise visual, and great improvements to antialiasing have smoothed out objects like foliage and structures.

For more detail on the improved features, there’s a comprehensive list on ESO’s website. The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced has come at a great time. The Gates of Oblivion storyline is in full swing, with the Blackwood chapter recently releasing.