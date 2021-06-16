0 comments

The Medium on PS5 has release date announced

The release of The Medium on PS5 for 3rd September 2021 has been confirmed by developers, Bloober Team. The game was released earlier this year on PC and Xbox Series X and S. Bloober Team are confident that the console hardware and DualSense controller will make the experience even more immersive.

The Medium is a third-person, psychological horror game featuring innovative, dual-reality gameplay. Exploring the real and spirit world players assume the role of Marianne to uncover a dark mystery.

It was also announced that The Medium: Two Worlds Special Launch Edition will also be available in certain territories and comes complete with a Steelbook, Soundtrack of the game and a 32 page hardcover artbook.

Here is the reveal trailer of The Medium on PS5:

