Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy has a new E3 2021 trailer

Ludomotion is aiming to create a new kind of RPG with the launch of Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy. Players will venture into a vast, wondrous world as they embark on a heroic quest to destroy the mysterious Staff of Yendor. The game is set to be a challenging roguelite RPG with a table-top feel, procedural node-based open world, and a cool twist on permadeath.

Watch the E3 2021 trailer for Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy here:

Explore beautiful landscapes and discover hidden marvels. Encounter magical creatures and dangerous foes. Make brave choices and put your faith in good fortune. Featuring a unique legacy system, advanced procedural generation technology, and rich, generative storytelling, Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy is set to be an adventure like no other.

Game Director Joris Dormans had this to say:

“Unexplored 2 is what you might call an adaptive RPG. It’s not just your character that ends up reflecting your choices. Through our legacy system, the entire game world adapts to your choices and style of play.”

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy key features

Legacy system. The actions of past heroes impact the fortunes of those that follow in their footsteps. Use your legacy wisely to give successive adventurers greater hopes of completing their quest.

Permadeath in a persistent world. When a hero dies, they stay dead. But you can choose to return to the same world with a new adventurer, forearmed with knowledge of what lies ahead. Or, if you prefer, begin a new adventure in a completely uncharted world.

Generative storytelling. There is no premeditated script in Unexplored 2. Every adventurer's ultimate goal may be the same – to destroy the Staff of Yendor – but every hero will have their own unique story of the events and encounters that happened along the way.

Procedural generation. Ludomotion's proprietary technology generates content that feels designed by humans, not algorithms, and can create a near-infinite number of new lands, new places, new stories, and new challenges to discover.

Orchestral adaptive soundtrack. An intricate system allows Unexplored 2's music to be arranged reactively, making subtle changes to the score at appropriate times, whether a moment of high emotion or to provide foreshadowing.

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy is available now as an Early Access title on the Epic Games Store. Xbox versions will launch in 2022.