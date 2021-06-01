Wreckfest is out today on PS5 and Xbox Series S|X

THQ Nordic has announced that critically acclaimed demolition racer Wreckfest is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series S|X on June 1, 2021. You can see the Wreckfest – PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X release trailer here:

New Tournament & Track

June will bring a new tournament for all Wreckfest-owners: Wrecking Madness. And the new track “Wrecking Grounds” is sheer madness as well, it’s a physics playground where cars will get shattered and torn apart like never before with devious machinery like giant shredders, presses, and ventilators to smash, crush, pound, smack, slam, and batter all vehicles that get too close. Additionally, new monthly and weekly challenges are offering cool rewards, such as the modified Speedbird GT car.

About Wreckfest

Expect epic crashes, neck-to-neck fights over the finish line and brand-new ways for metal to bend. Burn rubber and shred metal in the ultimate driving playground, with its true-to-life physics simulation crafted by legendary developer Bugbear, who also brought you FlatOut 1, 2 and Ultimate Carnage.

Awesome Cars – Old, banged-up, patched-together cars that simply ooze style. From old American heavy-hitters to agile Europeans and fun Asians.

Meaningful Customization – Change not only the look of your cars but also upgrade their body armor

Receive free updates that add new tracks and tournament challenges with unique rewards.

Multiplayer – Wreck your friends online and take racing to the limit while chasing for demolition dominance.

Wreckfest is available for PS5 and Xbox Series S|X today, both digitally and as a retail boxed version. Owners of Wreckfest on PS4 or Xbox One can upgrade to the enhanced version.