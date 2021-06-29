Microsoft has announced that starting now Xbox Cloud Gaming is available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members with Windows 10 PCs and Apple phones and tablets, via browser, across 22 countries. Ultimate members can go to Xbox.com/play to start over 100 games from the Xbox Game Pass library.

Additionally, improvements are being made to the cloud gaming experience. It has also been announced that Xbox Cloud Gaming is now powered by custom Xbox Series X hardware. This will enable more gamers to experience faster load times, improved frame rates, and a new generation of gaming.

