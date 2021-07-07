Adventure RPG Tails of Iron gets a release date and new trailer

Tails of Iron, the upcoming RPG adventure from indie publishing house United Label, just dropped a new gameplay trailer. The trailer show off several of the game’s environments while also giving a flavour of the epic battles in store. Narrated by the iconic Doug Cockle (Geralt of Rivia, The Witcher), today’s cinematic introduces players to a charming yet gritty world of fiendish croakers, menacing swamps and lethal weaponry.

You can watch the teaser trailer here:

In today’s ‘Welcome to the Kingdom’ Teaser Trailer, players can witness for the first time Tails of Iron’s punishingly brutal, souls-like inspired combat. Doug Cockle’s grisly voice showcases the game’s range of environments along with several of the merciless enemies from Greenwart’s Frog Clan.

Created by indie development team, Odd Bug Studio, and published by United Label, Tails of Iron takes players on an epic adventure as Redgi, heir of the Rat Throne. When ferocious frogs invade, Redgi must fight back to save his crumbling kingdom. Endearing companions, intricate combat and customizable gear adorn the compelling story, set in an immersive and explorable lovingly-crafted 2D hand-drawn world.

Tails of Iron Features

Brutal combat, inspired by the souls-like genre, featuring dodge-rolls, parry bashes, and fatal executions.

A vast and treacherous Kingdom, comprising six distinct biomes, each with its own hidden paths and secrets.

A compelling story, narrated by the deep, raspy vocals of Doug Cockle.

Customisable attack styles with a vast array of distinct weapons and armour.

A range of side quests offering players additional gold-on-the-side.

Hidden blueprints to forge new and powerful weapons.

Savage boss fights against the Frog Clan’s deadly, oversized generals.

A gorgeous and lovingly-crafted 2D hand-drawn art style.

Tails of Iron will launch on September 17, 2021. Available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.