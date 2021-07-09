Lost Judgment digital pre-orders are now open

Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have now opened pre-orders for the upcoming action detective thriller, Lost Judgment on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Players who pre-order the Digital Deluxe or Digital Ultimate editions can play the game in Early Access three days early on September 21. Lost Judgment also supports Xbox Smart Delivery and offers a free version upgrade from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5.
Check out the new Investigative Action trailer here:
Lost Judgment digital pre-order editions
Standard Edition
- Quick Start Support Pack. A pack of useful items to kickstart your investigation.
Digital Deluxe Edition
- Early Access starting September 21.
- Quick Start Support Pack.
- Detective Essentials Pack. Enhance Yagami’s tools of the trade with a wide variety of lifestyle and detective items.
- School Stories Expansion Pack. Deepen your interactions with the school’s clubs with a set of items for each club activity.
Digital Ultimate Edition
- Early Access starting September 21.
- Quick Start Support Pack.
- Detective Essentials Pack.
- School Stories Expansion Pack.
- Story Expansion Pack. Introduces a new story set in Kamurocho and Ijincho.
Lost Judgment launches worldwide on September 24, 2021. Available to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.