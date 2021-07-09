0 comments

Lost Judgment digital pre-orders are now open

by on July 9, 2021
Lost Judgment
 

Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have now opened pre-orders for the upcoming action detective thriller, Lost Judgment on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Players who pre-order the Digital Deluxe or Digital Ultimate editions can play the game in Early Access three days early on September 21.  Lost Judgment also supports Xbox Smart Delivery and offers a free version upgrade from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5.

Check out the new Investigative Action trailer here:

Lost Judgment digital pre-order editions

Standard Edition

  • Quick Start Support Pack.  A pack of useful items to kickstart your investigation.

Digital Deluxe Edition

  • Early Access starting September 21.
  • Quick Start Support Pack.
  • Detective Essentials Pack.  Enhance Yagami’s tools of the trade with a wide variety of lifestyle and detective items.
  • School Stories Expansion Pack.  Deepen your interactions with the school’s clubs with a set of items for each club activity.

Digital Ultimate Edition

  • Early Access starting September 21.
  • Quick Start Support Pack.
  • Detective Essentials Pack.
  • School Stories Expansion Pack.
  • Story Expansion Pack.  Introduces a new story set in Kamurocho and Ijincho.

 

Lost Judgment launches worldwide on September 24, 2021.  Available to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

