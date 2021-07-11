Podcast 451: Monster Hunter Stories 2, Sekiro, Risk of Rain 2

Adam Cook and Chris Hyde have been playing Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. Adam’s been on Switch, while Chris hit up the PC. How do the versions compare? Is the game any good? Do we need that Switch Pro, after all?



Meanwhile, Risk of Rain 2 has been played on PS5, and that’s always fun. Adam Carroll has just been punishing himself with Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.



No but seriously. That Switch Pro, right?

Download the audio MP3, here.

