Skyward Sword HD improvements shown off in new trailer

Nintendo has revealed various “quality of life” improvements ahead of the upcoming launch of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on July 16, 2021. This classic quest, enhanced for Nintendo Switch, also features improved performance, smoother motion controls, and newly-added button controls.

You can see the Skyward Sword HD improvements in the Quality of Life Trailer here:

Skyward Sword HD Improvements

Improvements include:

Optional help from Fi: Fi only appears in cut-scenes or when necessary. She can otherwise be summoned manually to provide advice or guidance.

Fi only appears in cut-scenes or when necessary. She can otherwise be summoned manually to provide advice or guidance. Enhanced framerate: The game runs at 60 frames per second, resulting in smoother gameplay.

The game runs at 60 frames per second, resulting in smoother gameplay. Fast-forward dialogue: Text shown on-screen can be fast-forwarded by pressing the B Button.

Text shown on-screen can be fast-forwarded by pressing the B Button. Streamlined item information: Explanations for collectable items, such as insects and materials, only appear the first time the item is collected.

Explanations for collectable items, such as insects and materials, only appear the first time the item is collected. Skippable cutscenes: Cutscenes can be skipped by pressing the – Button.

Cutscenes can be skipped by pressing the – Button. Autosave: Game progress will be saved automatically, in addition to the existing manual save option.

Game progress will be saved automatically, in addition to the existing manual save option. Skippable tutorial dialogues: The introductory player tutorials have been refined to be less intrusive.

If you’re still unsure about getting Skyward Sword HD when it comes out later this month, check out our review of the original here. Here’s what reviewer Sean Smith has to say:

The game design itself is mind-blowing. The new inclusions feel as natural as breathing. The story is spectacular. Cinematic is an appropriate description – with lashings of romance, a wonderful cast of characters and a truly beautiful world to explore, this is arguably the greatest Zelda adventure yet, transcending even the brilliance of the revered Ocarina of Time. If you own a Wii, then this is the reason it was invented, the game that finally realises the unreal potential of the console. Nintendo are going to have to pull off something approaching a miracle to top this when they bring Link to their next generation console. A genuine classic.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD launches on Nintendo Switch on July 16, 2021.