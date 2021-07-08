‘Thrillseekers’ in-game event coming to Apex Legends

Respawn and EA have today announced a new in-game event called Thrillseekers is coming to Apex Legends on July 13. Running until August 3, it’ll introduce a new Arenas map that turns the floor into lava. The in-game event will also include a new rewards track and splashy new skins.

Players can expect the following when Thrillseekers launches:

– Each week of the event offers back-to-back rewards tracks. Week one gives players a chance to unlock the Rampart Wastelander Set, which includes a matching gun charm, weapon skin and a Legendary Rampart skin. Week two grants Battle Pass boosters, crafting metals and Apex packs. The third week includes the Lethal Enforcer Bangalore Skin and more. Thrillseekers Cosmetics and Summer Splash Sale – Kicking off July 13, the Summer Splash Sale will run through July 27, bringing back fan-favourite skins including Youngblood and Voidwalker, in addition to running sales on Apex packs.

More information for Thrillseekers can be read on the official Apex Legends blog here.