Warhammer Vermintide 2 gets a PS5 performance update

Fatshark has released a PS5 performance update for Warhammer Vermintide 2. The visuals update for Playstation 5 includes a boost in FPS that will make the Vermintide 2 experience even greater. The update includes:

60fps

1440p

Improved shadow quality

More shadow casting lights

Higher density scattering

Screen space reflections

You can read more detail in the developer patch notes here.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is the sequel to the critically acclaimed Vermintide. Revisit the fierce first-person co-op slaughter-fest featuring visceral melee action, set in the apocalyptic End Times of the war-ravaged Warhammer Fantasy Battles world.

Mick Fraser reviewed Vermintide 2 and said this about the game:

Any fan of the sub-genre and certainly any fan of the first Vermintide will lap this up. So little has changed that it’s all instantly familiar, but there are enough new areas and challenges and unlockable loot that you won’t feel an overpowering sense of déjà vu. Aside the difficulty spikes and occasional performance issues, Vermintide 2 is a solid sequel to a solid game.

The Warhammer Vermintide 2 PS5 performance update is available now. You can also play Vermintide 2 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Microsoft Windows.