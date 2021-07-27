What to expect from Knockout City Season 2

Knockout City season 2 is upon us, and with it, we got a new ball and a new map. We were fortunate enough to be able to see some of Season 2 ahead of time, and get a handle on it. We also got to speak to the developers and ask some questions about it.



Speaking with one of the studio founders, and the game designer, we got plenty of new info, too. You can read plenty of that in our interview . Here’s a snippet:

“Your strategy for entering that area changes completely based on which movie preview is being displayed. There’s the Siege of Balthazar, the one with the castle, and there’s only certain entry points there, and you can mask your approach because of the high walls. But that’s totally different than say The Pyramid movie, where it’s almost a little King of the Hill as you have someone standing at the top looking down at the entire arena. They’re entirely exposed but they have a great view of everything. Each time one of these movie previews comes up, the strategy of play inside it, and the strategy of how you want to approach is totally different.”

