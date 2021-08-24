Aliens: Fireteam Elite | How to recharge doc's medic health pack

When you first start playing Aliens: Fireteam Elite, there may be some confusion over the medic class. In this three-player third-person shooter, there are actually four starting classes: Demolisher, Doc, Technician, and Gunner. Of the four, the Doc is the medic and the one class that can heal others without using a med-kit. While Demolisher is probably the most fun, with the use of the smart gun, the medic is vital for the higher difficulties.

However, one strange thing is that the game isn’t very upfront about teaching you how to use the Aliens: Fireteam Elite medic health pack. It’s easy to pop it down and notice that it has a bar showing how much health can be distributed, for sure. But what about when that runs out? All of a sudden you’re just a standard gunner with very little to do rather than buff your pals’ guns.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite’s medic: play as Doc… properly!

One of the first things to do is ensure you always use your own med-kit. Whenever you approach ammo and a health kit pick up: use yours. Whether it’s on yourself or a friend, or even a bot: use your health kit and pick a new one up.

There’s always a temptation for your friends to pick up the health kits and heal themselves, but that’s not their role. More importantly, the aliens will never stop coming, not fully, even in those quiet ammo kit sections. Make things very clear: Doc does the heals, it’s the job of an Aliens: Fireteam Elite medic to do that.

Don’t let people use med kits

Even if there are four med-kits at a reloading section, convince your friends not to pick them up. This is because by doing so they are actively damaging your usefulness. If they pick up a health kit, that’s one less for you to pick up, and that’s crucial for how you reload doc’s medic health kit.

Picking up health packs recharges Doc’s medic health kit

Basically, when you pick up a health pack it will recharge your droppable health kit skill. So the best thing to do is run around healing everyone at the mid-points of each level. If your demolisher is low, get him healed first. Then the others can get heals too.

If there are four health packs, then get everyone to stand around while you heal them. This will top your health kit up, so when you are in the thick of the action you can drop it for all to use.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles as well as PC.