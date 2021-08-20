Monster Train First Class launches on Nintendo Switch

Good Shepherd Entertainment and indie developer Shiny Shoe have released the hit roguelike deck-building card battler Monster Train First Class on Nintendo Switch. Monster Train First Class includes the full base game, “The Last Divinity” DLC, and tons of bonus cards, units and gameplay features added since the game’s original release.

Set on a train ride to hell, Monster Train is a strategic roguelike deck-building game in which you must defend three vertical battlegrounds simultaneously against the forces of heaven. Choose your route carefully, recruit powerful units, and upgrade your cards and champions to win. With hundreds of cards to unlock, six clans with unique gameplay to mix and match, and multiple solutions to tackle a variety of tactical challenges, no Monster Train run is ever the same.

You can watch the Nintendo Switch launch trailer here:

Monster Train First Class Key Features

Roguelike Card Strategy with a Twist. Put your tactical skills to the ultimate test and experience a fresh take on deck-building with not one, but three battlegrounds to defend at the same time.

Put your tactical skills to the ultimate test and experience a fresh take on deck-building with not one, but three battlegrounds to defend at the same time. Choose Your Challenge. Monster Train First Class delivers 25 difficulty levels to overcome. Take on new daily challenges with hugely modified gameplay mutators and compete on the global leaderboards, then design your own unique challenges and share them with friends.

Monster Train First Class delivers 25 difficulty levels to overcome. Take on new daily challenges with hugely modified gameplay mutators and compete on the global leaderboards, then design your own unique challenges and share them with friends. Endless Replayability. No run is ever the same. Unlock new items, choose different routes and decks, and face ever-changing enemies and bosses, with even more content included with “The Last Divinity” DLC.

No run is ever the same. Unlock new items, choose different routes and decks, and face ever-changing enemies and bosses, with even more content included with “The Last Divinity” DLC. Build & Master Unique Decks. Construct your decks from hundreds of upgradeable cards and a variety of monster clans with multiple levels to unlock.

Construct your decks from hundreds of upgradeable cards and a variety of monster clans with multiple levels to unlock. Cross-Play Online Multiplayer. Hell Rush mode gives up to eight players a frantic real-time competitive multiplayer battle of skills with cross-play between PC, Xbox and Switch. You can also invite your friends on any platform to play custom cross-play matches with you.

Monster Train debuted last year to popular and critical acclaim, appearing on multiple “Best of 2020” lists and receiving a nomination for Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year at the 24th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards.

Monster Train First Class is now available on Nintendo Switch. You can also play the game on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, GOG.com, and the Microsoft Store. It is also free to download with Xbox Game Pass for console.