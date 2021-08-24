Spider-Man: No Way Home official teaser trailer released

Marvel Studios has revealed the official teaser trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film releases exclusively at cinemas on December 17, 2021.

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. The film’s cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Jon Favreau.

Spider-Man: No Way Home releases on December 17, 2021. Watch exclusively at Cinemas.