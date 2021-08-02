Turtle Beach launches award-winning Recon Controller for Xbox

Turtle Beach Corporation, today announced that gamers on Xbox can now get their hands on the award-winning Recon Controller. Turtle Beach’s all-new Designed for Xbox Recon Controller was proudly designated with “Best of E3” awards from CNN Underscored and Android Authority. It is the first controller to blend responsive and precise controls with Turtle Beach’s signature audio technologies. These include Superhuman Hearing, Mic Monitoring, Signature Audio Presets, and more.

Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation had this to say:

The Recon Controller was designed with the same industry expertise that has made Turtle Beach the best-selling gaming headset maker for over a decade, and its unparalleled features and design will help it make a striking entrance into the console controller market. I’m proud of how the Turtle Beach team has once again delivered an amazing product, and I’m excited to have Xbox gamers get the Recon Controller in their hands.

You can see a launch video for the Recon Controller here:

Designed for Xbox

The all-new Recon Controller is the first controller to pair Turtle Beach’s signature audio innovations with game-winning controls. Gamers on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and compatible Windows 10 PCs will be able to plug in any wired headset with a standard 3.5mm audio interface and take advantage of proven Turtle Beach features, including:

Superhuman Hearing

Mic Monitoring

Signature Audio Presets

Additionally, Pro-Aim Focus Mode lets gamers tune the thumbstick sensitivity for enhanced long-range accuracy. Up to four profiles can be saved on each of the mappable rear quick-action buttons. Feel the recoil of gunshots and the purr of vehicle engines through next-gen vibration feedback from dual-rumble motors in the handles and triggers. The Recon Controller also lets gamers play longer and stay cooler thanks to its ergonomic shape and cooling rubber grips.

Turtle Beach has launched the Recon Controller for Xbox. The controller comes in black or white and it’s available now.