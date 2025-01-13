Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 review

Having a headset you can use for gaming and everyday life is pretty much a necessity in this day and age, and for something you will likely use more than most tech purchases it’s fair to want the very best. Admittedly there are some particularly great less expensive options on the headset market (like the sensational Rig 600 Pros I wear every time I pop to the shops) but if you want the tip top audio experience you’ll have to shell out a wedge of cash to do so. That’s what the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 is offering though, and if you can afford its higher price point it’s absolutely worth it.

When a chunky box containing a similarly chunky headset came in the post, I’ll admit that stealth wasn’t the first word that came to mind. The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 headset is a beefy bit of kit that has high end design written all over it. Thankfully for those not wanting to sport something garish, this doesn’t mean RGB lighting, instead just sleek curves and a subtle Turtle Beach logo on each side. Alongside the headphones itself you’ll also find the usual charging cable and two USB transmitters, which ensure that using this headset for everything is a breeze.

Most gaming headsets nowadays come with the option of Bluetooth or a wireless USB connection to link up to your console or PC of choice, and the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 is no exception. Normally you’ll only have one little USB dongle to plug in though, and having a second is way more convenient. At the push of a button you can switch between your two devices of choice and let that top notch audio wash over you, and this is as wonderful as it sounds.

I must admit I’m not particularly used to having fancy high fidelity audio in my ears, but even my untrained sound holes could tell that these cans were something special. I decided the best way to truly test this was by jumping into a particularly musical level of Astro Bot, and I was teleported away to a colourful wonderful world of joy via Turtle Beach. Following this a few games of Fortnite were made much easier thanks to the spatial audio of the headset, and I was also able to test the sound quality of the foldaway microphone.

When you go budget on a headset one of the first issues you’ll likely discover is the quality of the mic, usually due to your squad mates complaining like whiny babies. Well, when using the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 headset I had my first experience of the opposite. I was actually complimented on my sound quality. There’s was no moaning. It was a miracle, and one that kept on blessing me as the AI software blocked out all the clanging and banging in the background so nobody else had to suffer my terrible noisy environment.

These are all the clever important features that the Stealth 700 has to offer, but to me they are all less important than the matter of comfort. No matter how good a headset is, I will refuse to use it if it feels unpleasant on my head. I was delighted when that wasn’t the case here, and although they can’t quite topple the Rig 600 Pro in this particular category they come seriously close. Even in the longest and sweatiest session of gaming (or while doing something more glamorous like scrubbing toilets) my ears remained cosy and at an ideal temperature.

It’s worth mentioning a few other lovely little features that the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 has, like its ludicrous battery that just doesn’t ever seem to run out. Or how effortlessly you can set it up to talk to friends on Discord on your phone while still enjoying the game audio alongside. There’s even an app you can use to meddle with more in depth settings, which audiophiles out there will love.

There’s really not much to complain about with the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 outside of the unavoidable cost. I do think the amount of buttons and controls on them is a bit overwhelming at first, and meant I had to use the manual a little more than I’m used to. After a week or two though it wasn’t an issue any longer, and I was happy to use this lovely headset at every opportunity.

If you want a top notch headset and are happy to part with over £150 (or your regional equivalent) to do so then you will almost certainly love the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3. It’s a great looking, high quality headset, with a whole lot of quality of life features that’ll ensure you use it every day and love every minute of it.