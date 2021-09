EA SPORTS has revealed the ratings in FIFA 22 for the best XI in the Bundesliga, with Robert Lewandowski sat firmly at the top on 92. His teammate at Bayern Munich, keeper Manuel Neuer, is close behind with 90 overall. As you’ll see in the graphic below, the FIFA 22 Bundesliga Best XI is a sight to behold. One of the finest strikers in the world, Erling Haaland, holds an 88 rating. Joshua Kimmich in midfield is an 89, while veteran midfielder Thomas Müller holds a deserved 87 rating.