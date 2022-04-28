EA SPORTS FIFA 22 Global Series Team of the Season Cup kicks off tomorrow

Starting this Friday, the inaugural EA SPORTS FIFA 22 Global Series Team of the Season Cup is set to take place. It’ll run until Sunday and feature 32 of the world’s best esports teams, with a prize pool featuring a staggering $500,000.

The winning team will end up taking home $100,000 and a spot in the FIFAe Club World Cup. Donovan ‘Tekkz’ Hunt, Diogo Mendes, and the FIFAe World Cup winner Musaed ‘Msdossary’ Al Dossary partnering with Ivan DrNightwatch’ Churov will all be competing in the competition.

“I’m excited to play in the first Team of the Season Cup this weekend, in what should be one of the toughest competitions I’ve ever played in,” said Tekkz. “With 64 of the best FIFA players in the world set to be there, I know that Diogo and I will need to be on our game if we’re to walk away with the trophy. It’s an exciting challenge, I’m buzzing to get going!”.

The tournament is set to played exclusively on PS5 in a 2v2 format, as teams will be split into eight groups made up of four teams in total. 24 of the 32 teams will progress, and the top three from each group progress to the Championship Double Elimination Bracket.

“This weekend’s tournament truly is a team-based competition. The 2vs2 format adds a completely different dynamic, with the relationship with your teammate critical to your chances of success. It’ll be a different experience but one that I’m really looking forward to,” said Msdossary.

If you’re interested in watching the tournament unfold, it’ll be broadcast on the official FIFA Twitch and YouTube channels, where four broadcast streams will be available to choose from at any one time. The Grand Final will air at 9pm BST on May 1.

“We are delighted to bring esports fans across the globe the FGS Team of the Season Cup this weekend for our first global, in-person competition in two years,” added FIFA Competitive Gaming Commissioner, Sam Turkbas. “With a stellar line-up of names, an exciting 2vs2 format plus a significant prize pool on offer, the stakes couldn’t be higher. It’s a must-not-miss event for FIFA esports fans.”

Another cool bonus for players tuning in to the EA SPORTS FIFA 22 Global Series Team of the Season Cup is the opportunity to grab a pack reward if Twitch and EA Accounts are linked. By tuning into one hour of the tournament, viewers will be able to receive an FGS Swap Token, which can be redeemed for a pack reward.