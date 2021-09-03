First look at Marvel’s Midnight Suns gameplay

2K and Marvel Entertainment have unveiled the world premiere of Marvel’s Midnight Suns gameplay, giving a first look at the game’s tactical combat. The trailer also shows a new side to legendary Marvel heroes and a glimpse into the darker side of Marvel.

You can watch the gameplay trailer here:

In Marvel’s Midnight Suns, players take on the role of the Hunter. The Hunter is the first customizable original hero in the Marvel Universe, brought back to life from a centuries-long sleep. Players must lead the Midnight Suns, with heroes spanning across the Avengers, X-Men, Runaways, and more. Forced to unite in opposition to Lilith, Mother of Demons, and parent to the Hunter, the Midnight Suns must rise up against the darkness in the face of fallen allies and with the fate of the world at stake.

Each day in Marvel’s Midnight Suns starts off in the Abbey, the last safe haven from Lilith’s demonic influence. It is also the Hunter’s very own secret mystical base. Move freely throughout the Abbey from a third-person “over-the-shoulder” perspective and greet your fellow heroes before embarking on missions.

Customizable Battle System

The game features a new engaging and deeply customizable battle system that rewards clever thinking with Super Hero flair. Players select up to three heroes to bring into combat and all hero abilities are represented through cards. Each hero, including the Hunter, has a unique set of cards that can be arranged and customized to tailor that character to the player’s preference and playstyle. In addition to cards, players will also be able to utilize their environments as they shove, leap, and smash their way to victory.

Jake Solomon, Creative Director at Firaxis added:

“In Marvel’s Midnight Suns, you aren’t learning how to fight or gradually grow stronger – you and your fellow heroes are already legends, and must combine everything in your arsenal to stop Lilith. Cards provide a new and refreshing way to approach tactics, allowing us to really go all-out in designing a combat system that makes every hero feel, look, and play differently.”

After completing missions, players return to the Abbey where they’ll develop relationships and strengthen their personal bonds off the battlefield. Engage with some of Marvel’s most beloved heroes, such as Iron Man, Wolverine, Captain Marvel, and more. As the Hunter, players will get to see heroes in a new light. Unlock additional abilities as you increase your Friendship through a variety of activities. These activities include getting to know heroes better through dialogue options, Hangouts, gift-giving, and more.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will launch in March 2022. Available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.