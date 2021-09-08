Tales of Arise | How to unlock Fast Travel

Tales of Arise is a sprawling JRPG with plenty of places to discover and lots to see and do. Whilst travelling around is fun, everything looks gorgeous, there is an option to Fast Travel to various locations instantly. This will significantly shorten your playtime and mean you can attend to sub-quests and other things much faster. If you want to find out how to fast travel in Tales of Arise, then look now further.

Tales of Arise | When do I unlock Fast Travel?

Fast Travel isn’t unlocked right away in Tales of Arise. You actually have to progress the story a bit before it becomes available. There will come a point when Iron Mask and Shionne need to explore the Fagan Ruins to (of course) find some suitable clothing for Shionne to wear as they continue their adventures.

Once you have finished the Fagan Ruins section and returned outside, you will have unlocked the ability to Fast Travel

How does Fast Travel work?

As you explore the world, you unlock Fast Travel points automatically. The set points are the specific locations you can Fast Travel to. Thankfully you can do this at any time, from any point. The only restriction will be if particular story beats prevent Fast Travel in that moment. Otherwise, you’re free to come and go as you please.

Anything else I should know?

Another useful tip for Fast Travel in Tales of Arise is to use it as a way to keep track of your Sub Quests. When you open up the map to Fast Travel, you will see icons against locations, denoting various things. Closed envelopes mean new Sub Quests you haven’t begun or accepted, whereas green stars denote areas to continue Sub Quests. A yellow star is for the main quest. Use to navigate quickly and hand in the Sub Quests you want with ease.