The Sims 4 reveals Spa Day game pack refresh

EA and Maxis today revealed that The Sims 4 Spa Day game pack will receive an update on September 7, introducing a host of new improvements and content updates, allowing Sims to unwind, relax and melt away stress. Players can now pamper their Sims with facial masks, manicures, and pedicures. There are new nail colors, designs, and shapes to let Sims show off their style and individuality.

In addition, The Sims 4 Spa Day game pack will feature a new Inner Peace aspiration and High Maintenance trait. Kids will also be able to participate in wellness activities, including yoga and mediation. Sims looking to take their Wellness to the next level can aspire to be a Zen Guru or Self-Care Specialist. They can then earn a few extra Simoleons by teaching other Sims to find control through mindfulness.

Check out the new trailer here:

The trailer includes a cameo appearance from EbonixSims, who collaborated with The Sims team for some of the nail designs in the game pack.

The Sims 4 is out now and is available to play on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Players who already own the game pack can update it for free beginning September 7.