Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands gets a new gameplay trailer and release date

2K and Gearbox Entertainment today debuted an all-new trailer for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a new fantasy-fueled take on the looter shooter genre from the unpredictable mind of Tiny Tina. The trailer features fans’ first glimpse of gameplay, revealing brand new mechanics like spellcasting, character creation, and the tabletop-inspired Overworld. The trailer also showcases the all-star celebrity cast for the very first time.

Check out the trailer here:

About Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, players will embark on an epic adventure full of whimsy, wonder, and high-powered weaponry. Tiny Tina is your disorderly guide through an extraordinary fantasy realm where rules rarely apply.

Explore majestic cities, dank mushroom forests, foreboding fortresses, and more, all of which are connected by a vast Overworld.

Create your own hero with an expansive multiclass system that lets you mix and match six unique character skill trees, all with their own awesome abilities. Level up, refine your build, expand your arsenal, and become the ultimate Fatemaker.

Defeat evil with devastating spells, powerful guns, and unique Action Skills in frenetic first-person battles. Use your firepower to vanquish legions of enemies, including smack-talking skeletons, land-roaming sharks, and colossal bosses.

Enjoy the story solo or start a party with up to three friends in seamless online multiplayer or local split-screen. Share the spoils or rush to get the shiniest loot. How you play is up to you.

Joining players for the experience are headstrong captain Valentine (Andy Samberg), rule-obsessed robot Frette (Wanda Sykes), and the beloved, bomb-chucking Tiny Tina (Ashly Burch), who makes the rules and changes the world on the fly. During their quest to defeat the Dragon Lord (Will Arnett), players will meet a cast of lovable misfits like a lute-wielding Bardbarian and their very own Fairy Punchfather.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will launch on March 25, 2022. The game will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC via the Epic Games Store exclusively at launch. PC digital storefronts will follow later in 2022. Pre-orders are now available across all launch platforms, and all players who pre-order the game will receive the Golden Hero Armor Pack, a unique armor preset. This in-game item is available for all editions on all launch platforms.