Jurassic World Evolution 2 gets a new development diary

Ahead of its release in November, Jurassic World Evolution 2 has received a brand new development diary featuring the game director, executive producer, senior animator, and lead designer to dive deep into a load of new features from the game.

Here’s the official blurb on the diary: “From where and how players build their parks, to the wide variety of customisation options available, find out more about how these choices can make the difference between whether a park is a prehistoric paradise, or a dinosaur disaster. See how the new Aviary and Lagoon enclosures can transform players’ parks, and how altering dinosaurs at the genome level unleashes expanded skin colour variation, making parks and the prehistoric marvels within them truly unique.”

Chris White got to play a few hours of a preview build of Jurassic World Evolution 2 earlier this year, where he said: “Time will tell how the main changes affect the running of your park day-to-day. Right now, though, it feels like there is lots more to do. Research follows more routes for expansion, and there’re plenty of ways to provide care for both dinosaurs and guests. I’m dreading the day when a snow or sandstorm wipes out an electric fence, or one of my star attractions gets sick, but it seems like I have plenty of tools to prepare for every eventuality. Jurassic World Evolution 2 is a more involved and exciting experience, and I can’t wait to get started.”

You can also watch his video preview by clicking here.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 launches 9 November 2021 on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.