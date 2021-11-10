Deep Rock Galactic sells 3million copies – on top of Game Pass

While many games these days owe a great deal of their success to Xbox Game Pass, Deep Rock Galactic from Coffee Stain and Ghost Ship games has become a huge success in its own right. In addition to almost one million Game Pass downloads, the game has also sold 3 million copies since its release into early access in 2018.

Our own Adam Cook is a huge fan of the title, which sees a group of space-faring dwarves take on increasingly dangerous mining missions. Best played with friends due to the class system and synergy between the different player classes, Deep Rock Galactic has become a firm favourite of many gamers in the last few years.

Albert Säfström, CEO, Coffee Stain Publishing, had nothing but praise for Ghost Ship Games, saying, “The way Ghost Ship Games operates is remarkable. It has been an uninterrupted pleasure joining them on this journey so far, and by all accounts we’re nowhere near done.”

Recently, DRG entered its first ever Season, introducing a “Performance Pass”, a 100-level reward system that grants new cosmetics (primarily beards, of course) to customise your miner. An additional game mode was also added. Industrial Sabotage works differently from the main game, as your team works directly against a team of robots who are trying to drill the same asteroid as you are. In this mode the onus is on reaching the robot’s data vault and stealing the information contained therein.

“The shift to seasons seems to have resonated with our players,” Säfström adds, “and the newly expanded community has so much more to look forward to.”

In addition to the 3million sales, it was also revealed that Deep Rock Galactic reached a global player count of 230,000 on 7th November, and players have clocked up a total of 125 million hours in the game. Add to this the high number of awards and nominations lauded on the co-op shooter, including a BAFTA nomination, and it’s easy to see why Ghost Ship Games are so proud of their work.

Søren Lundgaard, the CEO & Co-Founder of Ghost Ship Games, is particularly proud of the team. “When we launched into Early Access at the start of 2018, we wouldn’t have suspected that we’d be reaching new peak CCUs and sales milestones at the end of 2021!” he said. “We’ve always developed Deep Rock Galactic alongside our community, and the new Performance Pass was squarely aimed at giving them more ways to play, for a longer period of time, so we’re delighted this has also resulted in such a major milestone for us.”

Deep Rock Galactic is available on PC via Steam or Xbox. It is also available on Xbox Game Pass, with Season 01 launching on Xbox’s gaming service on November 18th.