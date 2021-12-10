Alan Wake 2 announced, coming in 2023

Alan Wake 2 is not only finally a real game that’s being made, but it’s coming to all formats in 2023.

You can check out the reveal trailer for Alan Wake 2 below, which was shown during The Game Awards 2021. Lots of people figured this might be coming after the remastered version, but it’s nice to have it confirmed.

“It’s no secret that we have passionately pursued an opportunity to return to Alan Wake’s story for years. All that hard work has brought us here. The stars have aligned. It’s happening now, and we know the community is as passionate as we are about seeing Alan Wake’s next chapter unfold,” said Sam Lake, the Creative Director of Remedy. “Alan Wake 2 is our first ever survival horror game, a genre that lets us dive deeper than ever before into building an intense atmosphere and a twisted, layered, psychological story.”

When can we see more?

Don’t expect to hear much more about the game for a while though. Remedy is going to be going pretty quiet while they are in development-mode. There will be further reveals set for Summer 2022, which we’d assume means an E3 or Gamescom appearance. Like the remastered edition it seems this one is coming to PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC. Meanwhile it also seems that there’s a continued partnership with Epic Games on the series.

“Remedy continues to push the medium forward with every title they create,” said Hector Sanchez, Head of Epic Games Publishing. “Alan Wake 2 continues the tradition of a highly atmospheric, emotionally evocative story intertwined with compelling gameplay while simultaneously reaching new highs only they could achieve. We couldn’t be more honored to help bring Sam and the team’s vision to light.”

Alan Wake 2 is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X in 2023.