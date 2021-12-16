OlliOlli World release date announced for next year

Private Division and Roll7 have today announced that OlliOlli World will be launching on February 8, 2022 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Pre-orders are available now. Anyone who pre-orders will receive bonus cosmetic items, including a Bunnylord Head, Hero T-Shirt, Hero Skate Deck, Hero Tattoos, and Hero Arm Cast.

The OlliOlli World Rad Edition includes:

OlliOlli World base game;

First story expansion “Void Riders” containing an entirely new biome, levels, characters, gameplay, and customization unlocks. Coming in Summer 2022;

Second story expansion containing another entirely new biome, levels, characters, gameplay, and customization unlocks. Coming in Fall 2022;

“Close Encounter Skate Deck” digital cosmetic item.

In OlliOlli World, players get to skate through a colourful world called Radlandia. Firstly, there’re tons of customisation options, including plenty of body types, skin tones, and hair. Secondly, there’s also lots of tricks, poses, and apparel for even more unique styles.As players search for the mythical skate gods on a quest for Gnarvana, they’ll experience Roll7’s signature flow-state gameplay.

OlliOlli World: Cool new multiplayer modes

The game will feature two multiplayer modes: Gnarvana League and Gnavarna Portal. The Gnarvana League intends to provide a big challenge, pitting players against others with similar skill levels. Players will advance through the ranks to get new items. The Gnarvana Portal allows players to generate levels based on certain parameters such as style, difficulty, and length. Each creation has a virtual postcode to be shared with anyone around the world. After all, you’ll want to share your sick courses with the world, right?

“In OlliOlli World, you should expect loads of seriously wacky locations to explore and rad new characters to meet,” said John Ribbins, Creative Director of Roll7. “OlliOlli World is a love letter to the bizarre and magnificent aspects of skateboarding culture. It embraces the weird and wonderful aspects of this street phenomenon and encourages you to express yourself freely.”

“Roll7 are the masters of flow-state gameplay,” said Mika Kurosawa, OlliOlli World’s Lead Producer at Private Division. “With OlliOlli World’s perfected controls and highly-refined gameplay experience, the studio ups the ante in this lush skateboarding utopia.”

You can watch the brand new trailer below: