Warhammer: Vermintide 2 gets a new “Warrior Priest” career, and it’s out now

The Warrior Priest is a new career for Victor Saltzpyre and is the fourth career released to Vermintide 2, and it’s available right now.

“We are happy to launch the fourth new career to Warhammer: Vermintide 2, and this time it’s Victor Saltzpyre that gets the spotlight with the Warrior Priest of Sigmar.” says Martin Wahlund, CEO Fatshark.

Warrior Priest for Vermintide 2 list of features

New weapons: the Reckoner Great Hammer and the Skull-Splitter Hammer & Blessed Tome

New talent tree and new abilities

Skull-Splitter Hammer and Shield

New voice lines and character skin

New weapon combinations

Skull-Splitter Hammer and Blessed Tome

Dual-wield Skull-Splitter hammers

As part of the release we’ve got a Q&A with Mårten Stormdal and Markus Olsén, as follows!

Tell us about the Warrior Priest

Warrior Priests have been a central part of Warhammer for a very long time and who would do it better than our own Sigmarite, Victor Saltzpyre. Warrior Priests are the armoured fist of the cult of Sigmar, members of the order of the silver hammer, they are tasked with protecting the Empire from any enemy, within or without. They may join or even take command of armies in the field, or wander the lands, protecting the borders and help out at temples they pass by talking to initiates or even preaching at the Throng.

Some priests aren’t only courageous fighters but are especially blessed and can call upon interventions and miracles from Sigmar himself to aid the pure of heart in the war against the enemies of the Empire.

What is unique with the Warrior Priest?

The Warrior Priest of Sigmar, like the Slayer and Grail Knight before him, will not have traditional ranged weaponry available. He relies on his damage mitigating armor and skills coupled with hard hitting hammers to get the job done. His Career Skill is a protective shield that can be put on himself or his party members. This is the first time we’ve made the Career Skill a beneficial skill in this way and it makes him a very strong frontliner and supporting character.

How do you use the Warrior Priest career best?

The Warrior Priest of Sigmar has an affinity for smashing Chaos Warriors into the ground. And he’s also an excellent choice for carrying Skaven Grimoires around since he’s unaffected by their curse among other things. In any party he can have a strong impact when faced with danger by placing his protective shield on someone in the front. He can also shield allies who’ve been incapacitated to buy them time or free them. The nature of most hammers and especially coupled with his talent tree will make him great at controlling the enemies by staggering them. He also has a few talent options that enable him to heal allies in dire situations.

Which are the cosmetic items that you can pick up with the release of the Warrior Priest?

The Warrior Priest of Sigmar has some great cosmetic items. Console players have the cosmetics included in the Warrior Priest. Meanwhile on PC players can pick them up through the Cosmetic Upgrade.

There is a new unique character skin and a recoloured option as well. New weapon skins, paintings and more are included.. everything you need to make your Warrior Priest of Sigmar unique.

Anything you can tell us about the next career or when it’s going to be released?

A lot of players might have figured out by now who will get the next career. But let’s leave it at that. If you want to know more on who, what career, and when it will arrive you can always follow our social media and subscribe to our newsletter. Marketing will give us ice-cream for that answer – maybe even two scoops.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is out now for PC and consoles.