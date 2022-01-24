New Uncharted stunts vignette shows Tom Holland falling off many boxes

It feels like it’s been a long time coming, but the Uncharted movie is just around the corner. If you’re chomping at the bit for more Drake content, then the new Uncharted stunts vignette is well worth watching. Featuring everyone favourite spidered man clinging to boxes for his dear life, it really shows how epic and ridiculous the stunts in the movie are going to be.

“Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together.”

With the collection of Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy arriving on the 28th, it’s the perfect time to get excited about some Drake and Sully antics with an Uncharted stunts vignette. The movie will be hitting the big screen on February 11th, so if treasure hunting adventures sound like a fun way to start the year it’s a good time to be an Uncharted fan.