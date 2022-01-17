Podcast 472: Monster Hunter Rise (PC), God of War (PC), Rainbow Six Extraction (Preview)

Aren’t you a lucky little sausage getting to hear about the latest and greatest ports of games coming to PC? Because that’s what’s going to happen on this very podcast.



Adam has been playing 2018’s God of War which is now also 2022’s God of War (on PC), not to be confused with 2022’s God of War Ragnarok, maybe. Meanwhile Mick has been playing Monster Hunter Rise (surprise!) but on PC, and is enamored all over again. Elsewhere Adam has also played 4 hours of Rainbow Six Extraction and has some early thoughts, while Lyle is ALL about the strange named games of the past.





Download the audio MP3, here.

Did you enjoy our podcast about ports of games on PC? Are you hyped about God of War? Subscribe and never miss an episode! Also make sure you find and follow us on Spotify