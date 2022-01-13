Rune Factory 5 limited edition and new trailer revealed

Along with a brand new trailer, Marvelous Europe has just announced the details of the Rune Factory 5 limited edition, and the digital edition as well.

The Rune Factory 5 Digital Deluxe edition will retail for £59.99/€69.99 and include a digital copy of the game alongside The Rune Factory 4 Marriage Candidates Outfits Set. Additionally, anyone pre-ordering either the Digital or the Digital Deluxe Edition via the Nintendo eShop will receive The Holy Knight and the Bibliophile Swimsuit Set, based on Forte and Kiel’s beach outfits from Rune Factory 4, as well as the New Ranger Care Package Item Pack.

Here’s the official blurb on the game itself, with the new trailer just below that.

“A new chapter begins this March 25th as Rigbarth opens to all adventurers! Combining farming and family life with monster battling, Rune Factory 5 is the latest adventure in the critically acclaimed Rune Factory series to weave an epic story that’s accessible to new players and series veterans alike.”

The physical Rune Factory 5 Limited Edition will cost £4.99 / €79,99 and contain a physical copy of the game. It’ll also include a Steelbook case, art book, and the “Melodies of Norad” soundtrack CD consisting of music from the franchise. Additionally, the Limited Edition will contain in-game content in the form of The Rune Factory 4 Marriage Candidates Outfits Set.

Rune Factory 5 is scheduled to launch physically and digitally on 25th March 2022 on the Nintendo Switch.