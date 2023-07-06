Silent Hope opening anime movie released, coming in October

Silent Hope, the action RPG due out later this year has had its opening anime movie released for all to see, and it looks pretty great, featuring a viral rock band called Kami Wa Saikoro Wo Furanai, which features Shuusaku Yanagita on vocals, Kiichi Yoshida on guitar, Gaku Kiriki on bass, and Ryousuke Kurokawa on drums.

The anime intro for Silent Hope shows the seven heroes enjoying some chilled out downtime at their base camp, then going out into the world to have at the enemies in the Abyss. Marvelous Europe says that the rock band “complements Silent Hope’s wordless world with an energetic original song, setting players up for the perilous journey that lies ahead”.

Check out the intro movie for the game, below:

In a world without words, what hope is there for humanity? Silent Hope takes place in a once-peaceful land, silenced by the former King who stole people’s speech before escaping into the endless chasm known as The Abyss. Following these events, the Princess, mourning her father’s actions, wept endlessly until her sorrow entombed her in a magical teardrop. Now, years after these events faded from memory, seven heroes find themselves imbued with new powers and drawn towards the Princess; to restore their world, they must brave the depths of The Abyss to find the long-lost King and free the Princess from her crystalline prison. Silent Hope harkens back to the glory days of isometric dungeon-crawlers while adopting modern features. Players will take the role of seven unlikely heroes, each with their own unique weapon, fighting style, and non-combat job. After spending their days battling through enemies and collecting materials in The Abyss, the heroes return to Base Camp to craft items, improve gear, and rest up for their next adventure. Each journey into The Abyss will be a fresh experience, with randomized layouts ensuring every excursion has the element of chance, with even greater dangers lurking the further the heroes dare to venture.

Shuusaku Yanagita, lead singer of Kami Wa Saikoro Wo Furanai was excited to create the theme song for Silent Hope, saying: “I’ve loved RPGs ever since I was a child. While party games are about competing with others, RPGs are about taking things at your own pace, whether levelling up your party, enjoying the scenery, or diving deeper into the stories of the main cast and even the supporting characters as well”.

Yanagita added: “When I was chosen to write the theme song for Silent Hope, a brand-new action RPG, my eyes lit up just like I was a kid again. The story and themes of this game, set in a world that has lost the ability to communicate through language, feel like an antithesis to today’s social media society. Words are a double-edged sword–a single, simple word can hurt someone deeply, but on the other hand, a single word can also save someone’s life. We hope that the message of Silent Hope and of our song will reach not only audiences in Japan, but around the world!”.

Silent Hope is scheduled to launch for Nintendo Switch and PC on October 3rd, 2023.