Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma is coming to PC and Switch in May

Marvelous Europe has announced that Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma is hitting Switch and PC on May 30th, this year.

The announcement was made and a new features trailer was released, which really does make the game look like one you’re going to lose a silly amount of hours to, playing.

Check out the trailer:

There will also be a live stream (tomorrow at 4pm UK time, January 22nd) which will reveal more info about the game as well. Marvelous says: “Host Ovilee May will be joined by voice actors Brandon McInnis (Subaru) and Suzie Yeung (Kaguya), who will discuss their roles and provide additional commentary alongside new reveals.”

The latest entry in the popular action-RPG and life-simulation series introduces players to the Eastern territory of Azuma, a land of Japanese-inspired visuals and unique twists on familiar gameplay elements from the Rune Factory franchise. Ravaged by the effects of the Celestial Collapse and the cessation of power provided by the runes, the eastern lands of Azuma are a shadow of their prosperous past. Weakened by corruptive forces, the gods of nature retreated from the world, leaving mountains to crumble and fields to wither. The people of Azuma seek aid against a blight that has swept these once-bountiful lands. One young hero enters into a contract with a dragon and sets out on a journey. “Accept the might of the Earth Dancer. Use this power to save the land.” Guardians of Azuma takes players on an all-new adventure in the never-before-seen country of Azuma. Here, players will assume the role of an Earth Dancer destined to return hope—and life—to the once-thriving land. Choose from one of two protagonists whose fates are closely tied together, and experience reimagined and expanded Rune Factory gameplay; as an Earth Dancer, players will farm with grace, restore and build entire villages, and fight with new weapons like the Bow and Talismans. Azuma is a vast world to explore with majestic villages to uncover, each taking inspiration from Japanese culture and each with a seasonal theme. In addition to exploration, combat, and village-building, players will also cultivate relationships with the locals, recruiting them to your side in battle or to help manage the villages. Wield sacred treasures of the gods and the Earth Dancer’s power of dance to purify the land and return Azuma to its former glory. The adventure of a new world awaits.

