Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life coming in June

Marvelous Europe has today announced that their farm management game Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life will be releasing on June 27 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. A brand-new trailer has also been released to accompany the announcement, which you can watch below.

According to the official synopsis, Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life brings players to Forgotten Valley, a tranquil community where they put down roots, begin their new carefree life growing crops and raising animals and weave a generation-spanning tale. Players will bring life to the land, find love among the town’s friendly folk, and make lasting memories with a family of their own.

This remake of an unforgettable tale of friendship, family, and farming blooms introduces a plethora of new events, enhanced festivals, a cornucopia of never-before-seen crops, and even more recipes to cook. Returning fans will find plenty of exciting updates to Forgotten Valley, while newcomers to the series will discover the joys of cozy farm life and the extraordinary characters that make the series shine.

Players can now pre-order for consoles through the Marvelous Europe website for £34.99, which will get them the standard edition of Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. For those wanting something a bit fancier, a premium bundle including a 140-page A5 notebook, chibi stickers, and an A3 poster will be available for £44.99.

We’re quite fond of the Story of Seasons series, saying the following about Pioneers of Olive Town from 2021. “There’s so much joy in Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town, with so many avenues to head down that it always feel like your story is unique. There might appear to be too much to do by yourself, however, as long as you find your own comfort zone, there’s no telling just how much fun you’ll have. I was quite late coming to Stardew Valley, but after giving it time I fell in love with the genre. Whilst this shares many similarities, I much prefer the cute characters, depth of opportunities, and freedom to do whatever you want whenever you want to.”