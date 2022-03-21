Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki locations | Akisawa Shrine

Here is where you can find all of the Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki in Akisawa Shrine. Our collections of Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki screenshots and detailed descriptions should help you find these furry stealth experts in no time.

Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki Akisawa Shrine details

Akisawa Shrine has two Tanuki for you to try and find. And it can be difficult to find them without any help. Check out our guide below for some additional help

Tanuki 1

Rewards:

XP +100

Emote: Pet Cat

The first Tanuki in the Akisawa Shrine region is mimicking a miniature Torii Gate. Firstly the Tanuki is on ground level so you won’t need any Tengu support. Head roughly northwest from the Shrine itself and you’ll want to look down some quite tight alleyways in between some buildings to find it. If you’re struggling for the exact location, then take a look at the map screenshot below to help you.

Description upon finding:

Akito uncovers a tanuki wearing a white flower on its head that had transofrmed into a torii gate.

Tanuki 2

Rewards:

To update

NEXT: NAMITA SHRINE TANUKI LOCATIONS