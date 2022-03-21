Not far in to Chapter 2 of Ghostwire Tokyo you will come across a side mission asking you to hunt for a number of Tanuki scattered across Tokyo. They will be disguised as everyday objects, but will have a tell – their tails will be flapping away for you to see. So when you spot an object with a flapping tail, you know it’s a Tanuki in disguise. With the scale of Ghostwire Tokyo, and only 25 Tanuki to find, tracking them down can prove very tricky. But we here at God is a Geek have got you covered. Check out our guide below to start finding all the Tanuki in the game.

Where to find the Tanuki Hunting quest

To kick off your Tanuki journey, you’ll need to initiate and complete the Tanuki Hunting Side Mission in the game. This can be started once you have cleared the Shiroyama Shrine. Then you will see a quest-giver in the shape of a Tanuki. Interact with him and you will start the mission. Your quest is to find the Tanuki hiding somewhere in the Shrine itself.

If you’re having trouble finding this mischievous critter, click here to see exactly where he is hiding.

Once you have located him, return back to the quest giver, to complete the Side Mission, and begin in earnest your real quest to track down all the Tanuki in Ghostwire Tokyo.

Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki locations

In order to help you with your hunting, we have split up the Tanukis by the Shrine area locations on the map. Click below on a specific Shrine area to find out where each Tanuki is hiding.

Namita Shrine