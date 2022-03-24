Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki locations | Chishima Shrine

Here is where you can find all of the Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki in Chishima Shrine. Our collections of Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki screenshots and detailed descriptions should help you find these furry stealth experts in no time.

Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki Chishima Shrine details

Chishima Shrine has one Tanuki for you to try and find. And it can be difficult to find it without any help. Check out our guide below for some additional help

Tanuki 1

Rewards:

XP +100

Emote: Wall Lean

This Tanuki is far to the north of Chishima Shrine. In fact it’s actually on the edge of the forest area, rather than in the urban area. So you’ll want to head north from the Shrine until you get to the very top-right corner of the forest. Here you’ll need to climb up as the forest area is higher than the surrounding area, and look for a phone booth overlooking the town. That’s your Tanuki. If you’re having trouble locating it, then check ut the map image below.

Description upon finding: