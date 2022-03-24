Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki locations | Onten Shrine

Here is where you can find all of the Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki in Onten Shrine. Our collections of Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki screenshots and detailed descriptions should help you find these furry stealth experts in no time.

Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki Onten Shrine details

Onten Shrine has one Tanuki for you to try and find. And it can be difficult to find it without any help. Check out our guide below for some additional help

Tanuki 1

Rewards:

XP +100

Emote: Cuteness Overload

The Tanuki in Onten Shrine has perhaps the best disguise – a cardboard box that can be found on a bench. It’s very close to the Onten Shrine so should be easy to locate. From the Shrine head north, over the road into the built-up area beyond. From there, you’ll want to explore slightly to the east and you should see the box sitting proudly on the bench with the tail flapping furiously inside. If you can’t quite locate this comical Tanuki, then take a look at the map image below for more info.

Description upon finding: