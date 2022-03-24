Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki locations | Onten Shrine

Here is where you can find all of the Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki in Onten Shrine. Our collections of Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki screenshots and detailed descriptions should help you find these furry stealth experts in no time.
Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki Onten Shrine details
Onten Shrine has one Tanuki for you to try and find. And it can be difficult to find it without any help. Check out our guide below for some additional help
Tanuki 1
Rewards:
XP +100
Emote: Cuteness Overload
The Tanuki in Onten Shrine has perhaps the best disguise – a cardboard box that can be found on a bench. It’s very close to the Onten Shrine so should be easy to locate. From the Shrine head north, over the road into the built-up area beyond. From there, you’ll want to explore slightly to the east and you should see the box sitting proudly on the bench with the tail flapping furiously inside. If you can’t quite locate this comical Tanuki, then take a look at the map image below for more info.
Description upon finding:
Akito uncovers a tanuki wearing an arabesque coin purse hanging from its neck that had transformed into a cardboard box.