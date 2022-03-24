Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki locations | Namihara Shrine

Here is where you can find all of the Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki in Namihara Shrine. Our collections of Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki screenshots and detailed descriptions should help you find these furry stealth experts in no time.

Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki Namihara Shrine details

Namihara Shrine has one Tanuki for you to try and find. And it can be difficult to find it without any help. Check out our guide below for some additional help

Tanuki 1

Rewards:

XP +100

Emote: Sheepish

The sole Tanuki in the Namihara Shrine area is laughably close to the Shrine. The only thing to remember is that it’s on top of a building so you will need to climb to reach it. From the Shrine head a short distance southeast and straightaway begin using your Spectral Vision to try and spot the Tanuki. You’re looking for a vertical sign shape oddly sitting on top of a small building. It shouldn’t be too hard to miss. If you can’t find it, then check out the map image below for the exact location.

Description upon finding: