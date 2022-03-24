Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki locations | Hitani Shrine

Here is where you can find all of the Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki in Hitani Shrine. Our collections of Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki screenshots and detailed descriptions should help you find these furry stealth experts in no time.

Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki Hitani Shrine details

Hitani Shrine has two Tanuki for you to try and find. And it can be difficult to find them without any help. Check out our guide below for some additional help

Tanuki 1

Rewards:

XP +100

Emote: Karate Punches

The first Tanuki in the Hitani Shrine region can actually be found much earlier in the game, well before you have found the Torii Gate itself. That is because the fog that covers the city stops just before this Tanuki, allowing you to nab it. To reach it early head northwest from the Utagawa Torii Gate and look for the corner of the fog you see. In that area you’re looking for a very obvious large cup of instant noodles that the Tanuki has transformed into. If you can’t find the Tanuki easily, check the map image below for assistance.

Description upon finding:

Akito uncovers a tanuki wearing a green necklace wrapped around its neck that had transformed into a cup of instant noodles.

Tanuki 2

Rewards:

XP +100

Emote: Sit 3

The second Tanuki to find in Hitani Shrine region is found by the roadside, on top of a small building surrounded by fencing. From the Hitani Shrine, you’ll want to head south onto the road, and then turn right so you head in a westerly direction. Follow this road until it turns to the right. At that point stop and use your Spectral Vision and you should spot the Tanuki. It has transformed into another Daruma and so is quite easy to see and pick up on Spectral Vision. Check out the image below if you need more help.

Description upon finding: