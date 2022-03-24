Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki locations | Kamio Shrine

Here is where you can find all of the Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki in Kamio Shrine. Our collections of Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki screenshots and detailed descriptions should help you find these furry stealth experts in no time.

Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki Kamio Shrine details

Kamio Shrine has one Tanuki for you to try and find. And it can be difficult to find it without any help. Check out our guide below for some additional help

Tanuki 1

Rewards:

XP +100

Emote: Sit 2

You’ll want to head quite far to the southwest of the Kamio Shrine to find this Tanuki. Head in a southwest direction, and keep going across multiple built-up areas until you end up crossing a larger road that runs north to south. Once you’ve crossed that, you’ll want to explore the corner of the built-up area that’s closest to you as that is where the Tanuki is hiding. Once you’re in that area, use Spectral Vision and it should become obvious. You’re looking for a large, bright red Daruma that is difficult to miss. If you’re struggling with the exact location, then see the map image below.

Description upon finding: