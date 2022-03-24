Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki locations | Shimokusa Shrine

Here is where you can find all of the Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki in Shimokusa Shrine. Our collections of Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki screenshots and detailed descriptions should help you find these furry stealth experts in no time.

Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki Shimokusa Shrine details

Shimokusa Shrine has one Tanuki for you to try and find. And it can be difficult to find it without any help. Check out our guide below for some additional help

Tanuki 1

Rewards:

XP +100

Emote: Aquatic Kunai?

This Tanuki that has transformed into a rather morbid gravestone can be found to the west of the Shimokusa Shrine. Head west over two roads. Then when you reach the built-up area beyond, pivot slightly to the southwest. Before long you should come across a graveyard area where the Tanuki is hiding amongst the gravestones. You will know which one is the Tanuki because not only will its tail be visible, but also it will be at a jaunty angle compared to the rest of the gravestone. If you’re having trouble locating it, then check out the map image below for more information.

Description upon finding: