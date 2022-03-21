Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki locations | Shiroyama Shrine

Here is where you can find all of the Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki in Shiroyama Shrine. Our collections of Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki screenshots and detailed descriptions should help you find these furry stealth experts in no time.

Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki Shiroyama Shrine details

Shiroyama Shrine has three Tanuki for you to try and find. And it can be difficult to find them without any help. Check out our guide below for some additional help

Tanuki 1

Rewards:

XP +100

Emote: Karate Form I

This is the first Tanuki that you will need to find in Ghostwire Tokyo. It is the Tanuki that you are asked to look for as part of the Tanuki Hunting Side Mission. You are told that the Tanuki is hiding somewhere within the grounds of Shiroyama Shrine, but it will be posing as something else. You need to look almost directly west of the Shrine gate itself, but come away from the path. A look around (with the help of your Spectral Vision too) should show the Tanuki posing as a Chagama. You can interact with it to earn your reward. From here hand in the Side Mission back at the Tanuki who gave you it, to initiate the larger collectathon for the game.

Description upon finding:

Akito uncovers a tanuki wearing a yellow leaf on its head that had transofrmed into a chagama.

Tanuki 2

Rewards:

XP +100

Emote: Shrine Offering

For this Tanuki you will need to get up high. So your best bet is to use a Tengu to get up to the rooftops. This Tanuki is hidden far to the southwest of the Shrine location, so make your way in that direction. The building you are looking for is a tall one with a large red advertising board on the top. See the above screenshot for context. You should see the small torii gate that is actually the Tanuki hidden just in front of it. If you’re having trouble finding the building then, check out the screenshot below for the exact location

Description upon finding:

Akito uncovers a tanuki wearing a yellow coin purse hanging from its neck that had transformed into a torii gate.

Tanuki 3

Rewards:

XP +100

Emote: Punk Squat

For this Tanuki you will need to go directly southeast from the Shrine for quite a distance until you reach the highway. You will need to look under the highway for this Tanuki. You’re looking for a vending machine on the central reservation of the road. If you’re still struggling, the wagging tail should give it away. If you need further assistance, then refer to the screenshot below for the exact map location. Just remember that despite appearances on the map, this Tanuki is below the highway, not on top of it.

Description upon finding:

Akito uncovers a tanuki wearing a yellow scardf around its neck that had transformed into a vending machine.

