Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki locations | Yashin Shrine

Here is where you can find all of the Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki in Yashin Shrine. Our collections of Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki screenshots and detailed descriptions should help you find these furry stealth experts in no time.

Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki Yashin Shrine details

Yashin Shrine has one Tanuki for you to try and find. And it can be difficult to find it without any help. Check out our guide below for some additional help

Tanuki 1

Rewards:

XP +100

Emote: Run Like The Wind

This Tanuki in the Yashin Shrine area can be quite elusive but don’t worry we’ve tracked it down for you. To find it, you’re going to want to head southeast from the Shrine area. Once you hit the road cross over it. If you hit the building site first, you’ve veered off too much in an easterly direction and should head more south. When you have crossed over the road look straight ahead and you’ll see some traffic signs lying about. Just beyond the ones strewn on the floor is the Tanuki, with his sign upright that you can examine. If you’re having trouble locating this Tanuki, then refer to the map screenshot below. It shows you exactly where you need to go to nab this Tanuki.

Description upon finding: